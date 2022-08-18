Covid: Goa docs concerned over people not wearing mask, rising cases

Panaji, Aug 18 Expressing concern that people have forgotten the Covid appropriate behaviour and are hesitating to take a shot of the precautionary dose, Goa health officials have said that this may create trouble in the future.

Immunization officer of Health Department Dr. Rajendra Borkar and state epidemiologist Dr. Prashant Suryvanshi during a press conference on Thursday, appealed that people should come forward for vaccination and should wear masks.

"Since the last seven days, we are noticing that cases are hovering around 100 per day. On Wednesday, 200 cases were reported. Cases have not come down," Suryvanshi said.

He said that admissions in hospitals are very less and the number of deaths is also less.

"Situation is under control. But cases have not reached the mark of zero. We have observed in markets and buses that people have forgotten the Covid appropriate behaviour. People are not wearing masks. They don't wear masks in crowded places," Suryvanshi said.

He said that the pandemic has not ended as in other states, cases are still on rise.

"We appeal to the people not to forget Covid appropriate behaviour. Wear masks in public transport and other places," he appealed.

He pointed out that admissions and deaths are less because of vaccination.

"We may get infected by the virus also after taking a dose, but the disease will not be severe," He said.

Suryavanshi said that during ‘Ganesh Chaturthi', "we need to take care as all family members unite".

"Let us celebrate by taking care," he said.

He said that there are 877 active cases till Wednesday and 14 deaths were reported in July.

Borkar said that the third wave has still not ended, so there is no question of fourth wave.

"Here, cases are not zero. Situation is under control, but we are not happy with what is happening, as COVID appropriate behaviour is not adhered to. People are not coming ahead for vaccination. Though deaths are very less, but we should not be negligent," Borkar said.

He said that Goa was among three states, where first and second dose by people above 18 years was covered more than 100 per cent.

"But for precautionary dose, we received less response. We may land up in trouble if number of precautionary doses don't increase. I request everyone to take the shot of precautionary dose. It is given free of cost," he said.

He said that 52 per cent people above 60 years have taken precautionary dose. However, age group between 18 to 59 is at 5 per cent.

"Targeted population in 18 to 59 group is around 9 lakh, but only 48,463 have taken the precautionary dose," he said.

He said that survey conducted by Health Department observed that people are giving several reasons to avoid getting vaccinated.

"People say that they have taken two doses and they don't need precautionary dose," he said.

