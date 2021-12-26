Covid positive TN couple, child's samples sent for Omicron check

Chennai, Dec 26 The samples of a Covid-19 positive couple, who had returned to Tamil Nadu's Chidambaram from South Africa, and one of their children, have been sent for genome sequencing to check for Omicron.

The family had arrived from South Africa on December 15. As their test came out negative, they were under home quarantine.

The Covid-19 protocol mandates international passengers from "at risk" countries to undergo a test after eight days of home quarantine and the samples of the couple, and one of their children, were taken for testing on December 23 and this time, they tested positive.

They are admitted at Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital and their samples sent for genome sequencing at the public health laboratory, Chennai.

