Covid vaccine not associated with sudden deaths in 729 cases: ICMR Study

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conducted a study dispelling concerns of a link between Covid-19 vaccination and "unexplained sudden deaths" among young adults. The peer-reviewed study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, focused on individuals aged 18-45 years and found that Covid-19 vaccination did not show a positive association with such deaths. Instead, the study identified factors like a history of sudden death in the family, Covid-related hospitalization, binge drinking, and intense physical activity as potential contributors to unexplained sudden deaths.

The research analyzed 29,171 sudden deaths in the specified age group and scrutinized 729 cases, including 2,916 control subjects, without known co-morbidities. Among the participants, 87% had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with the study suggesting a reduced risk of unexplained sudden death in those vaccinated. Notably, the study indicated that two doses lowered the odds of such deaths, while a single dose did not exhibit the same effect.

Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta Heart Institute, emphasized that the study supports the conclusion that India-made vaccines did not increase the risk of sudden deaths among young adults. He highlighted that the findings suggest a reduced risk of cardiovascular events and deaths in severe Covid-19 cases with vaccination. Factors such as alcohol and tobacco use, a family history of sudden cardiac arrests, and unaccustomed vigorous physical activity were identified as significant contributors to unexplained deaths.

The study provides valuable insights into the factors influencing sudden deaths in the specified age group and underscores the importance of considering lifestyle and health behaviors in understanding such incidents. These findings contribute to the broader understanding of the impact of Covid-19 vaccination on the health outcomes of young adults in India.