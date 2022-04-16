Cuba registers 479 daily Covid-19 cases

Havana, April 16 Cuba registered 479 Covid-19 infections and no deaths, which brought the caseload to 1,099,042 and kept the death toll at 8,519, the Ministry of Public Health said.

In its daily report, the Ministry added on Friday that there were 1,951 active cases in the country, the lowest figure in recent weeks, Xinhua news agency reported.

