Dr. Sridhar PS, a distinguished oncologist in India, has been making significant strides in the medical community with his expertise in CyberKnife Radiosurgery. Recently appointed as the Lead for CyberKnife Radiosurgery at Apollo Hospitals, his pioneering work in this field has positioned him as one of the foremost oncologists in the country. His academic journey, marked by an MBBS from Mysore University, an MD in Radiotherapy from Banaras Hindu University, and a DNB in Radiotherapy from the National Board of Examination, showcases his dedication and commitment to excellence. Further enhancing his credentials, Dr. Sridhar received advanced training at Stanford University in CyberKnife Radiosurgery, making him a leading authority in this cutting-edge cancer treatment, he is a leading cyberknife specialist in India .CyberKnife technology represents a significant advancement in cancer treatment. This non-invasive technique combines robotic precision with advanced radiation therapy to target tumours with unparalleled accuracy. Unlike traditional radiation therapy, CyberKnife offers several key benefits, including fewer side effects, greater precision, and the ability to treat tumours in challenging locations. Dr. Sridhar emphasizes, "CyberKnife allows us to target tumours with pinpoint accuracy while sparing surrounding healthy tissue, resulting in better outcomes and improved quality of life for our patients." His extensive experience with CyberKnife is evident in his impressive track record in which he has performed over 5000+ CyberKnife procedures and has provided radiation treatment to more than 10000+ patients. This combined with his deep understanding and mastery of this technology ensures the best possible outcomes for those under his care.Dr. Sridhar’s patients have consistently praised his compassionate approach and dedication to their well-being. His ability to combine advanced technology with personalized care ensures that each patient receives the best possible treatment. "His expertise in CyberKnife has been a lifesaver for me," says Mr. Prakash Malakar, a former patient. "His skill and care gave me a new lease on life." Dr. Sridhar’s recent completion of an intensive training program on ETHOS Adaptive Radiotherapy at Insel Hospital, Bern, Switzerland, further enhances his capabilities. “ETHOS Adaptive Radiotherapy allows us to adapt treatment in real-time based on the patient’s anatomy,” he says. “This ensures the highest precision and effectiveness, improving patient outcomes significantly.”Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots , a respected doctor discovery platform, commends Dr. Sridhar’s contributions to oncology. "Dr. Sridhar PS is one of India’s most accomplished oncologists. His expertise in CyberKnife and other advanced radiation therapies has transformed the lives of countless patients. His recent appointment at Apollo Hospitals is a testament to his dedication and skill. His influence extends beyond his clinical practice. As an educator and mentor, he shares his knowledge with the next generation of oncologists, ensuring that the future of cancer treatment remains bright. His commitment to patient care and his role as a thought leader in oncology make him a standout figure in the medical community.”Dr Sridhar’s appointment as the Lead for CyberKnife Radiosurgery at Apollo Hospitals is a significant milestone in his illustrious career. His unparalleled expertise in CyberKnife technology, combined with Apollo’s state-of-the-art facilities, promises to bring hope and healing to countless cancer patients. As one of India’s leading oncologists, he continues to push the boundaries of cancer treatment, ensuring that his patients receive the most advanced and effective care available.About Dr Sridhar P SAs one of India’s leading radiation oncologists with 26+ years of professional experience, Dr Sridhar PS is committed to treating cancer patients and helping them recover the right way. HE is specialized in Cyberknife. He is an expert in high-precision radiotherapy, such as IMRT, IGRT, Tomotherapy, and SBRT, and targeted therapy, including chemotherapy and biotherapy. Across his more than two decades of oncology practice, Dr Sridhar PS has treated Indian residents but patients from African countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya and other African countries with great success.Bengaluru: Apollo Cancer Centre Bangalore, 154, IIM, 11, Bannerghatta Rd, opposite Krishnaraju Layout, Krishnaraju Layout, Amalodbhavi Nagar, Naga, Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560076Chennai: Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, 4/661, Dr Vikram Sarabai Instronic Estate 7th St, Dr. Vasi Estate, Phase II, Tharamani, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600041Phone Numbers: +91 90084 82284 / +91 98865 54972Contact Email: info@drsridharpsoncologist.comDisclaimer: If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.