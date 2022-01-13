Daily Covid caseload touches 25K-mark in K'taka, over 18K in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 13 Karnataka recorded 25,000 Covid cases on Thursday with 18,374 in Bengaluru alone, causing major concern to the health authorities in the state. As many as 8 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Considering the rapid surge in Covid cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued fresh guidelines to the RWAs in the city.

The positivity rate for the day in the state stood at 12.39 per cent. However, the case fatality rate stood at 0.03 per cent. The total active cases in the state were 38,397. Apart from Bengaluru, the number of cases in Mysuru (695), Dakshina Kannada (625), Tumakuru (547), Hassan (490), Mandya (406), Bengaluru Rural (390) and Udupi (379) districts are rising alarmingly.

Only Bagalkot district in north Karnataka reported positive cases in single digits (5). Among the 8 deaths, a 21-year-old female from Vijayapura with symptoms of fever, cough and breathlessness succumbed to the deadly virus. A 32-year-old man from Bengaluru Rural suffered from breathlessness and another 37-year-old suffered from fever and cough.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) prevailing upon them to ensure stricter vigilance along with adhering to the existing Covid-19 guidelines.

According to the guidelines, in case of three positive cases reported within an apartment complex, or such number of cases reported in a 100 meter perimeter or the floor above and below or the complete block or in case of smaller apartments the complete apartment complex should be declared a containment zone for a minimum of seven days.

As per the new guidelines given by the BBMP, all residents, maids, and visitors are to be checked at the entry points and it should be ensured that they wear masks and maintain Covid appropriate behaviour. It has also been advised to impose restrictions and avoid using swimming pools, gyms.

The order also directs the RWAs to ensure that children wear masks at all times when they are in the open areas. Besides, parents are advised to counsel their children on preventive measures. Events in club houses should be avoided and if any event takes place not more than 50 people should attend it.

As many as 212 police personnel in Bengaluru city have tested positive for Covid so far in the third wave. As many as 4,083 tested positive in the first wave and 1,905 cops contracted the virus during the second wave in Bengaluru.

