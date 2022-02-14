Daily Covid cases in Kerala drop below 10K mark

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 After several weeks, daily Covid cases in Kerala fell down below the 10,000 mark with the state logging 8,989 cases on Monday and the test positivity rate at 15.47 per cent, state Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

There were 24,757 recoveries taking the active cases to 1,44,384, of which 4.3 per cent patients were admitted in hospitals.

Another 25 Covid deaths were reported taking the total death tally to 62,377.

