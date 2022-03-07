Daily Covid cases sliding down in Kerala as 1,223 turn positive

Thiruvananthapuram, March 7 The daily Covid cases in Kerala have been consistently coming down and on Monday there were 1,223 new cases while the test positivity rate was 5.17 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.

The day also saw 2,424 recoveries, while the total active cases stood at 12,868, of which 10 per cent of the patients were admitted to various hospitals in the state.

There were 4 Covid deaths taking the total toll to 66,263 in the state so far.

On the vaccination front 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 87 per cent (2.31 crore) have taken both the doses.

Likewise in the above aged 15 to 18 years, 78 per cent (11.91 lakh) have been given one dose, while 38 per cent (5.84 lakh) have now received their second dose also.

