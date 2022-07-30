Delhi HC asks govt to decide on ban on sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants

New Delhi, July 30 The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to decide on the recommendations of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on a plea seeking a ban on medically unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children, except in cases of life-threatening situations.

The Public Interest Litigation has been filed by NGO Srishti Madurai Educational Research Foundation, seeking directions to frame a detailed policy or guidelines specifying the conditions when can medical surgery on intersex infants and children can be performed.

Advocate Robin Raju, representing the petitioner, submitted that the DCPCR has given a detailed report to the Delhi government on the issue.

As per its recommendations, the Commission advised the respective departments to include people who are intersex, or from a similar marginalised background to be a formal member of the Committee. This step would ensure that the community is adequately represented, and their voices heard in the decision-making process.

As the Delhi government counsel sought eight weeks time for to take appropriate decision on the recommendations made by the DCPCR, the court, disposing of the plea, said: "In light of the aforesaid, no further orders are required to be passed in the instant petition."

