Delhi logs 137 new Covid cases, two deaths

New Delhi, Sep 11 Delhi on Sunday reported 137 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours, as well as two more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the capital city has marginally risen to 1.36 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 717 out of which 512 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 149 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,74,496, while Delhi's total caseload is 20,01,706 and the death toll in the city is now 26,493.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 108.

A total of 10,052 new tests 7,126 RT-PCR and 2,926 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,00,75,944 while 31,435 vaccines were administered - 1,934 first doses, 5,371 second doses, and 24,130 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,68,28,244, according to the health bulletin.

