Delhi records 509 new Covid cases, no deaths

New Delhi, April 5 The national capital on Wednesday recorded 509 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, a Delhi government health bulletin stated. No deaths, however, were reported.

The positivity rate of the city stands at 26.54 per cent.

Also, 424 patients have been discharged after recovery.

The number of active cases currently stands at 1,795.

The health bulletin mentioned that 1,918 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

A total of 248 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted.

