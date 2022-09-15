Delhi reports 116 fresh Covid cases, three deaths

New Delhi, Sep 15 Delhi on Thursday reported a decline in new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 116 against 142 the previous day, but there were three more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the capital city has been reported to be 0.97 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 546 out of which 382 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 142 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,75,102, while Delhi's total caseload is 20,02,145 and the death toll in the city stands at 26,497.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 79.

A total of 11,929 new tests 7,845 RT-PCR and 4,084 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,01,12,558 while 24,713 vaccines were administered - 1,386 first doses, 5,750 second doses, and 17,577 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,69,31,074, according to the health bulletin.

