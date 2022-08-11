Delhi reports 2,726 Covid cases; 6 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 11 The national capital on Thursday reported 2,726 new Covid-19 cases the highest in the last six months since February 2, taking the overall caseload to 19,78,266, officials said.

The city had recorded 3,028 Covid infections on February 2.

Meanwhile, six Covid related deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 26,357, a health bulletin said.

The Covid positivity rate of the city has declined to 14.38 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 8,840, of which 5,591 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 2,085 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 19,43,069.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 263.

A total of 18,960 new tests 13,158 RT-PCR and 5,802 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,96,73,035 while 15,966 vaccines were administered 1,174 first doses, 2,619 second doses, and 12,173 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,60,14,261, according to the health bulletin.

