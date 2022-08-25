Delhi reports 702 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 25 Delhi on Thursday reported a dip in new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 702 against 945 on the previous day, while there were four more deaths, per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has come down to 4.49 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 3,654, out of which 2,580 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,354 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,66,954, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,97,054 and the death toll in the city has risen to 26,446.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 259.

A total of 15,632 new tests 11,052 RT-PCR and 4,580 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,98,68,258 while 31,675 vaccines were administered - 2,222 first doses, 5,264 second doses, and 24,189 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,63,37,014, according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor