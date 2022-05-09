Delhi reports sharp decline in Covid cases at 799, 3 deaths

New Delhi, May 9 Delhi on Monday reported a considerable decline in fresh Covid cases, at 799, against 1,422 on the previous day, but there were three new deaths, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate has slightly dipped to 4.94 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 5,369.

With 1,366 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,63,502. The number of patients being treated in home isolation is 4,395.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 18,95,053, while the death toll has risen to 26,182.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,935 in the city.

A total of 16,187 new tests 14,107 RT-PCR and 2,080 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,80,68,022, while 6,645 vaccines were administered - 434 first doses, 1,414 second doses, and 4,797 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,37,36,679 according to the health bulletin.

