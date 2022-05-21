Delhi sees marginal decline in daily Covid tally with 479 cases

New Delhi, May 21 The national capital on Saturday witnessed a marginal decline in the daily Covid-19 tally as 479 fresh cases were reported against 530 infections recorded on the previous day, officials said.

In the same period, one Covid related death has also been reported in the city, a Delhi government health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also declined marginally to 2.06 per cent in the city. The number of active cases has also reported decline at 2,138.

With 569 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,74,851. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,572.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,03,189, while the death toll has risen to 26,200.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 794 in the city.

A total of 23,214 new tests 15,291 RT-PCR and 7,923 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,83,45,076, while 20,203 vaccines were administered 2,900 first doses, 8,361 second doses, and 8,942 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,40,09,240 according to the health bulletin.

