Delhi to scale down staff, equipment deployment in hospitals

New Delhi, Sep 22 The deployment of staff and equipment in Delhi hospitals will be scaled down in a phase wise manner seeing the sustained decline in the Covid cases in the national capital, sources said on Thursday.

The decision to be scale down in a calibrated and phased manner was taken in a DDMA meeting held on Thursday with Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said a source. He also added that the Health Department will prepare a plan of action for future course of action.

Among other decisions, surveillance of ILI-SARI cases will be be enhanced so as to detect any early warnings, and the percentage of precautionary dose of vaccination that stands at 24, is to be brought up to at least 40 to 50 per cent, the source said.

Data from sewage surveillance and genome sequencing will continue to be analysed carefully to detect any surge of new variant, said the source, adding that all expert members emphasised on the need to not let the guard down.

"Mask mandate may be relaxed with stress on masking in indoor settings, by elderly/ children/indisposed and people around them, people with symptoms of cough, cold and influenza," the source added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor