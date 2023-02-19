Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor', improvement likely from Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 19 Delhi's air quality index on Sunday remained into the "very poor" category for the second consecutive day.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality index of the city was recorded at 312 this afternoon. However, the air quality is likely to improve from Tuesday onwards.

Both the major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 312 ("very poor" category) and 199 ("moderate" category), respectively, in the city on Sunday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

As per SAFAR data, the air quality index at Lodhi Road was reported 290 or "poor" , Pusa reported 304 AQI or "very poor" and Mathura Road was most polluted at 358 or "very poor" category.

As per the India Metrological Department due to a change in wind direction to south-easterly, there has been an increase in moisture affecting air quality. The Met officials said that the wind speed suddenly slowed down from February 16. However, the air quality will remain in the 'very poor' category till Monday, but significant improvement is expected from Tuesday.

