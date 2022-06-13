Delhi's GB Pant Hospital gets its first oxygen generation plant

New Delhi, June 13 Delhi government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India on Monday set up an oxygen generation plant in GB Pant Hospital to augment the facility of oxygen supply capabilities.

The oxygen plant utilises pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology to produce up to 1,050 liters of oxygen per minute. It will serve approximately 750 hospital beds, including those supported by ventilators and the intensive care unit of at Gobind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research .

Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Director for Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific launched the oxygen plant in the presence of Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India, Neeraj Gupta, Deputy Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Delhi Government, Dr Anil Aggrawal, Director, GB Pant Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, LNJP Hospital and Dr R K Kalra, Medical Superintendent, GB Pant Hospital.

"We are thankful to UNDP and the government for providing support and service for PSA plant which will be a great help in the time of crisis", Dr Anil Aggrawal, Director, GB Pant Hospital, told .

On being asked about the rising Covid cases, Dr Aggrawal said though the cases are rising but situation is not alarming as hospitalisation is low and cases are only mild with symptoms of cough and cold. "Let's hope that earlier situation doesn't come back again", he told.

The hospital is a leading super-specialty tertiary care center and manages referrals from across the country.

