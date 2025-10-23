Dengue claims two more lives in Bangladesh, 2025 death toll rises to 259

Dhaka, Oct 23 As many as four people have died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 24 hours till 8 am Dhaka time on Thursday, raising the 2025 death toll in the country to 259.

During the same period, 803 people were admitted to hospital, increasing the total number of cases to 63,170, Bangladesh-based The Daily Star reported. Of the total cases, 41,638 dengue patients have so far been discharged from hospitals.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), two fatalities were reported in Dhaka City while one each occurred in Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions.

Presently, 2,648 dengue patients are receiving treatment at various hospitals of Bangladesh.

On October 9, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Abu Jafor noted that the number of dengue cases in 2025 is higher than last year; however, the death rate is lower.

Speaking at a press briefing held over the ‘Typhoid Vaccination Campaign-2025’ at the Health Ministry, Abu Jafor said: "This year, the number of dengue infections is higher than last year, but the death rate in proportion to infections is lower," United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

He called breeding of mosquitoes and the destruction of their larvae important for preventing dengue. "People must use mosquito nets and take protective measures. These are mostly individual responsibilities. If we neglect these, it will be very difficult to eliminate dengue."

"Our data shows that over 50 per cent of dengue deaths in hospitals are occurring on the very first day of admission. This suggests that patients are seeking care too. We are doing our best to ensure proper management in hospitals."

Abu Jafor called early diagnosis important and mentioned that dengue, if detected in the initial stage, can be treated at home with proper medical care. He said that lack of awareness, negligence and delay in seeking medical care as the main reasons for the increasing dengue death rate.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) statement. Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue; however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

