DGCI panel approve Covovax EUA for 7- to 11-year age group: Source

New Delhi, June 25 Drugs Controller General Of India on Friday recommended Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Serum Institute of India's Covovax vaccine for children aged 7-11, said a sources on Friday.

"The Subject Expert Committee of Drugs Controller General Of India (DCGI) has recommended Serum Institute of India's (SII) vaccine Covovax for children in the age group of 7-11 years," said the source.

The expert panel recommendation has been sent to the DCGI for final approval.

However, DGCI will review the recommendation before noding for final approval. The expert panel in its last meeting in April had sought more information from Serum Institute over the application, as per the source.

India's drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021 and in the 12-17 age group with certain conditions on March 9.

