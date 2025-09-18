Did You Know? 4 Healing Leaves That Flush Out Toxins from Your Stomach and Intestines

If your digestion system is okay then your health will be fine. Indigestion includes, heaviness in the stomach, skin problems and lack of energy. Many people try expensive green juices or supplements to clean gut clean. Solution lies in four types of leaves found in your kitchen. When taken correctly, they can cleanse the stomach, liver, and intestines by morning. Let's understand their benefits.

Senna Leaf - This is the most powerful leaf, activating the intestinal muscles and helping to expel old accumulated impurities. It is beneficial for those suffering from constipation, hard stools, and dysentery. Mix half a teaspoon of senna powder with black salt and take it with warm water at night. It is effective, but excessive use can become a habit, so it should be taken 1-2 times a week.

Neem Leaves - These leaves eliminate bacteria, toxins, and worms, helping to cleanse the stomach. For stomach infections, mouth ulcers, food poisoning, or skin problems, feeding neem leaves or taking capsules is beneficial. Neem's bitter taste makes people reluctant to consume it, but it's important to get used to it.

Curry Leaves - These activate the liver, increasing bile production, which helps maintain proper digestion. Curry leaves are beneficial for fatty liver, abdominal fat accumulation, and digestive problems. Chewing curry leaves or taking them in powdered form with warm water before bedtime.

Mint Leaves - Mint leaves relax the stomach muscles, reducing gas, bloating, and acidity, and cooling the heat within the stomach. It is very effective for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gas, and bloating. Mint tea should be made and drunk before bed.

Also Read: What Is Brain Eating Amoeba? Causes, Warning Signs, and How It’s Treated

Use these leaves carefully for the best results. Senna leaf is a strong detoxifier, but using too much can become a habit. Neem leaves help with skin and digestive infections. Curry leaves help keep your liver healthy, especially if you have a fatty liver. Mint can ease gas, heartburn, and bloating.