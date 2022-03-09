Doctors treat Uzbekistan woman with rare kidney failure post delivery

New Delhi, March 9 Doctors here have given a 23-year-old Uzbekistan woman, who was suffering from renal failure post her delivery, a new lease of life by transplanting her mother's kidney to her.

The patient Mokhichekhrakhon Sultonova was overjoyed when she became a mother.

However, her joy was short-lived as both of her kidneys failed due to hypotension (low blood pressure), resulting in tubular necrosis (a kidney disorder involving damage to the tubule cells of the kidneys).

The kidney failure also caused damage to a portion of the intestine, putting the patient's life at risk.

In a complicated and rare procedure, doctors at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka transplanted her mother's kidney to save her.

Sultonova underwent a bowel resection - removal of a diseased or damaged part of the intestine. A stool stoma, an aperture on the abdomen that allows waste - urine or faeces - to be diverted out, was also designed.

"Kidney failure after delivery is quite uncommon. Only about 0.5-0.1 per cent of women globally are affected by this condition. This occurs when oxygen is not delivered to the kidneys due to low blood pressure, causing them to be damaged," said Dr Vikas Agarwal, Director and Head of the Department Urology, Urooncology and Kidney Transplant at Aakash.

A part of Sultonova's intestine was also damaged. The doctors had to operate on both the gut and the colon in addition to the kidney transplant.

"The donated kidney is functioning normally after surgery, and both the mother and the daughter are doing well," the doctors said.

"It brings me great joy to see my daughter and granddaughter spending time together once more. Sultonova spent the majority of her time in the hospital following her delivery. I will be eternally grateful to India for its assistance," added Mavjuda Khalilova, thanking the doctors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor