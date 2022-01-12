Does COVID -19 reduce size of penis? Virus survivor speaks his ordeal

A 30-year old COVID-19 survivor has said that he is suffering from major side effects of COVID-19 with one of the them being his penis size getting shrink by an inch and a half. After he contracted the coronavirus in July 2021 and was hospitalized, the man noticed his penis had shrunk by at least an inch and a half. "I seemed to be left with a lasting problem. My penis has shrunk," the man, who did not disclose his vaccine status, said. "It's apparently due to vascular damage, and my doctors seem to think it's likely permanent."

According to urologists, more people have found their erections were affected by a COVID-19 infection. In November, a group of urologists put out a PSA in honor of National Impotency Month and warned people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to "save the future of boners." They said the disease can cause erectile dysfunction in some patients, leaving them with "COVID dick. "A small study published in August 2021 found some people who suffered erectile dysfunction after COVID-19 infection had virus particles in their penis. The study authors wrote the infection may have restricted blood flow to the penis. Insider previously reported COVID-19 infections have been associated with poor circulation and blood clots, seen in patients with "COVID toes," strokes, and heart failure. Dr. Charles Welliver, a urologist and director of men's health at Albany Medical College, told Slate there are ways to treat the condition that involve rehabilitation. Welliver says devices that stretch the penis or vacuum the penis can help regain lost girth and length. "There is very good data that shows that is possible," Welliver said. Dr. Ashley G. Winter, a urologist and sex med doctor, also recommends using a penis pump to rehabilitate the penis by doing what's called a "penis push-up," which involves turning on the device to encourage blood flow.