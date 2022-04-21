Emergency use authorisation of Corbevax for 5-12 age group recommended

New Delhi, April 21 The expert panel of India's apex drug regulator on Thursday recommended grant of emergency use authorisation to Covid vaccine Corbevax for those in the 5-12 years age bracket.

According to a source familiar with the development, the Subject Expert Committee has recommended Drug Controller General of India grant the emergency use authorisation to Hyderabad-based Biological E's Corbevax for this age. However, the emergency use authorisation may be the subject of certain conditions, the source added.

Earlier in the day, the panel held a meeting to discuss the recommendations on restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Biological E's Corbevax vaccines among children aged 5-12.

The SEC has sent the recommendations to the DCGI. After the DCGI's nod to the recommendation, the Union Health Ministry may give final approval to begin the vaccination for this age group.

Corbevax vaccine is India's first indigenously-developed protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19. This vaccine is currently being administered to children in the age group 12-14 years.

avr/vd

