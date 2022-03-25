eSanjeevani telemedicine sets new record, completes 1.7 lakh consultations in a day

New Delhi, March 25 India has crossed a landmark milestone in its eHealth journey as the eSanjeevani telemedicine service of the health ministry has crossed three crore tele-consultations and also set a new record by completing 1.7 lakh consultations in a day on Friday.

Of the three crore beneficiaries, a total of 2,26,72,187 have been served through eSanjeevani AB-HWC portal while 73,77,779 have availed the benefits through eSanjeevaniOPD. Over 1,00,000 doctors and specialists have been onboard to serve beneficiaries on the National Telemedicine Service.

The substantial number of consultations through 'eSanjeevaniAB-HWC' indicates that rural India has embraced the use of digital health technologies, boosting the Ayushman Bharat scheme which strives for Universal Health Coverage, said the ministry in a statement.

The eSanjeevani telemedicine initiative has two variants eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) and eSanjeevaniOPD. The eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre is a doctor-to-doctor telemedicine service under Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres scheme to provide general and specialised health services in rural areas and isolated communities based on a Hub-and-Spoke model.

The eSanjeevaniOPD is a patient-to-doctor telemedicine service to enable people to get outpatient services from their homes.

It now enables creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), which will facilitate access and shareability of health data with the consent of the beneficiary, with participating healthcare providers and beneficiaries as per the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Ten states that are leading in the adoption of eSanjeevani are Andhra Pradesh (1,31,47,461), Karnataka (44,24,407), West Bengal (2,987,386), Tamil Nadu (18,56,861), Uttar Pradesh (17,58,053), Bihar (10,02,399), Maharashtra (9,30,725), Madhya Pradesh (7,81,262), Gujarat (7,53,775) and Assam (4,77,821).

