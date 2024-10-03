Every family in Telangana to avail government schemes with single digital card: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 3 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday launched the Family Digital Cards project on a pilot basis, saying the cards are meant to make the benefits of welfare schemes available to people.

The Chief Minister said Family Digital Cards to be issued under the ‘one state one card’ policy will become a protective cover for families.

The cards can be used to get ration under the Public Distribution System (PDS) and avail of health insurance scheme Arogyasri, fee reimbursement, and other schemes. Information relating to 30 different departments will be available at the click of a button.

Currently, families who do not have ration cards are unable to avail the benefits of various welfare schemes, and Revanth Reddy assured that every poor family would be provided the cards.

He said the digital cards would have the health profile of the families like the treatment availed and medicines used earlier. This will help doctors in the treatment of the beneficiaries in case of emergencies.

Revanth Reddy said using these cards, the families who migrated to cities and towns from villages can get ration in areas where they are now residing. The pilot project is being implemented at two places in all 119 constituencies. The authorities will address problems that may be faced during this phase. Women will be enrolled as the heads of the families in these digital cards.

In every Assembly constituency, an official of the rank of Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) will oversee the implementation of the pilot project.

Stating that his government is determined to make sure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said the digital cards were designed after a study of similar programmes being implemented in other states. Targeting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), he said for 10 years, people ran around government offices for ration cards. "People realised that as long as KCR is in power, they will not get ration cards. That’s why they brought the Congress to power," he said.

Revanth Reddy alleged that due to misdeeds and huge borrowings by the previous government, the state plunged into a debt trap. He claimed that the Congress government was moving ahead by correcting the mistakes of the BRS government. Revenue Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy, public representatives and top officials attended the programme held at Secunderabad Hockey Grounds.

