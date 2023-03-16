EVKS Elangovan hospitalised, condition stable

Chennai, March 16 Senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan, who was admitted to a private hospital at Porur, Chennai after he complained of breathlessness, is stable since Thursday morning.

He was admitted to the hospital late Wednesday night.

Sources told that Elangovan's health condition is stable and not to be worried about.

Elangovan will be shifted to general ward and oxygen level in his blood has returned to normal, the sources added.

The hospital authorities told that the ailing leader will be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.

The hospital authorities also said that a medical bulletin is likely to be issued later in the day.

Elangovan defeated his nearest rival K.S. Thenarasu of the AIADMK by a margin of 66,087 votes in the recently-held Erode East Assembly polls.

