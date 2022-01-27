External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tests positive for Covid
By IANS | Published: January 27, 2022 08:57 PM2022-01-27T20:57:04+5:302022-01-27T21:05:07+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 27 The Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. ...
New Delhi, Jan 27 The Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
Taking to Twitter, the minister said: "Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions."
Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian virtually to discuss the opportunities for India in the French Presidency of the European Union.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app