External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tests positive for Covid

By IANS | Published: January 27, 2022 08:57 PM2022-01-27T20:57:04+5:302022-01-27T21:05:07+5:30

New Delhi, Jan 27 The Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: "Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian virtually to discuss the opportunities for India in the French Presidency of the European Union.

