External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tests positive for Covid

New Delhi, Jan 27 The Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: "Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian virtually to discuss the opportunities for India in the French Presidency of the European Union.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor