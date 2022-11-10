Finland expands provision of Covid-19 booster shots

Helsinki, Nov 10 The Finnish government has said it has expanded the provision of state-funded Covid-19 booster vaccines and will let municipalities decide whether to offer booster shots to people of all ages.

The booster shots, voluntary and free of charge, can be recommended by a public or private healthcare institution, or a general practitioner, said Krista Kiuru, Minister for Basic Services and Family Matters, on Wednesday.

"The protective effect of all Covid-19 vaccines is good against serious coronavirus disease," she said at a press conference, adding that vaccinations can effectively reduce Covid-19-related morbidity and severe cases, prevent hospital overcrowding and avoid lockdowns.

According to Kiuru, the Finnish government will cover the cost of the vaccination and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) will give detailed instructions on the vaccination practice later in the fall, Xinhua news agency reported.

STM official Taneli Puumalainen said his Ministry had proposed the expansion of booster vaccination in order to protect more people from Covid-19.

