Four women die of complications after laparoscopy in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 30 Four women have died due to complications after undergoing Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, officials said.

They underwent the procedure at the female sterilisation camp conducted on August 25 at Civil Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam in the district.

They complained of acute gastroenteritis and died while undergoing treatment. Two deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll to four.

According to Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, 34 women were operated on at the camp. While 30 women were discharged, four complained of acute gastroenteritis and approached private hospitals for treatment.

All the four women succumbed while undergoing treatment. Taking serious note of the incident, the Health Department has placed the Superintendent of Civil Hospital under lifetime suspension. Rao said the doctors who conducted the surgery have been suspended temporarily.

The state government ordered an inquiry by Director of Public Health. He said while the condition of 30 women was stable, few of them were shifted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad as a precautionary measure. Doctors were keeping a close watch on them.

Rao said that the sterilisation camp is a routine exercise wherein DPL, tubectomy and vasectomy surgeries are conducted. "Experienced doctors conduct the surgeries. This incident is an aberration. We are trying to find out the reasons that led to the unfortunate incident," he said.

According to the official, DPL is a preferred surgery for women who want permanent sterilisation with minimal complications. Women who undergo DPL can be discharged on the same day and they resume their activities immediately.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and two bed-room houses each for the family of the deceased. Surviving children of the deceased will be given admission in residential schools.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto note of the incident. It directed Ranga Reddy district Collector to take serious action against those found negligent and submit a detailed report by October 10.

