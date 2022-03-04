Fourth covid wave in June 22, study by researchers at IIT Kanpur

Coronavirus infection in the country is currently under control. Covid Restrictions have been relaxed. A study by researchers at IIT Kanpur has predicted that the fourth wave of Coronavirus infection in India will start from June 22. August will have the highest number of corona patients. The wave is expected to last about four months, the study said. Researchers at IIT Kanpur have made this prediction on a statistical model. The study was led by Sabra Prasad Rajeshbhai, Subhra Shankar Dhar and Shalabh of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at IIT Kanpur. The fourth wave of corona will depend on the new variant and the corona vaccination status in the country.

Researchers estimate that the fourth wave of corona infection in India may start 936 days after 30 January 2020, i.e. on 22 June 2022, according to preliminary data. And the corona wave will increase until August 23rd. Then the wave of corona infection will begin to subside. By October 24, 2022, a wave of corona infections is expected to subside. The fourth wave of coronavirus infection will depend on the new variant of the corona and its infection rate.

According to researchers, the fourth wave of coronavirus infection will depend on corona vaccination, booster dose. The World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier said that the Omicron variant would not be the last variant of the Corona.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that coronavirus patterns need to be monitored between May and June. If the corona wave does not follow then the endemic will be announced. The Omicron B2 variant did not cause a new wave. The fourth wave can be similar to malaria and chikungunya. However, the condition can be reversed in a few days. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that masks should be worn on trains and buses in crowded places.