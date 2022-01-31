Fresh Covid cases dip in all TN districts

Chennai, Jan 31 The Tamil Nadu public health department said that fresh Covid-19 cases were decreasing in the state, with all the districts showing a reduction.

On Sunday, the state reported 22,238 new cases, a dip from Saturday's 24,418 and Friday's 26,533.

Chennai, which has been registered a high number, recorded the steepest decline in fresh cases. The state capital on Sunday reported 3,998 new cases, a fall from Saturday's 4,508.

Coimbatore, which reported the second-highest number of cases in the state, also showed a major dip. The city reported 2,865 new cases on Sunday after it had logged 3,309 a day before.

Perambalur reported the least number of cases with 52.

While speaking to , Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said: "The state is reporting a dip in the number of cases and these are good signs. The public health department is trying its best to curtail the number of cases and the results are there to be seen. Anyway, people have to be on guard and they should wear masks, maintain social distancing and sanitise and wash hands regularly."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor