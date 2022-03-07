Future belongs to societies that invest in healthcare: MoS Health

New Delhi, March 7 Union Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the future belongs to societies that invest in healthcare.

In her address at the inauguration ceremony of the 2021 MBBS Batch of AIIMS, Kalyani, she said that it is the vision of the Prime Minister to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in every state, and as a result, a total of 22 AIIMS approvals have been received so far.

"In addition to the establishment of AIIMS, priority has been given to the development of modern treatment facilities and an increase in the number of skilled doctors, so that affordable treatment can be provided to the poor," she added.

Pawar said that AIIMS have three pillars - medical education in various subjects, research in biomedical sciences, and providing medical service of the highest level. There is no doubt that AIIMS Kalyani will prove to be a milestone in the field of health in West Bengal and it will emerge as an institute of excellence soon, she added.

She said that it is our collective responsibility that AIIMS Kalyani provides affordable medical services to the people of the state, so that, the vision of providing affordable medical facilities to the last mile is realised at the earliest.

