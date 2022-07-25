Goa carrying out close surveillance to check monkeypox

Panaji, July 25 Goa Health Department on Monday said that airport authorities and others have been asked to carry out close surveillance to detect monkeypox cases.

Health Department Director, Dr Geeta Kakodkar told reporters here that they have received guidelines for monkeypox and accordingly, all stakeholders have been briefed on them.

"We have circulated it to IMA doctors and governmentAmedical officers. We will take samples even if it is chicken pox case and will send it to (the NIV in ) Pune," she said.

Kakodkar said that according to guidelines, the patients have to be kept in isolation and hence isolation beds are made ready in some hospitals.

"Airport authorities will do surveillance. We have sent letter to the airport authorities about what steps have to be taken if a suspected case is found," she said.

Kakodakar said that Health Department has taken all preventive measures and has spread awareness to whom one has to inform and which hospital the suspect has to be sent.

