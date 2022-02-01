Goa has crossed Covid third wave peak, cases dipping: Official

Panaji, Feb 1 With fresh Covid cases in Goa witnessing a drop over the last few days, Health Department officials on Tuesday said that the coastal state had crossed the peak of the third Covid wave.

At a press conference, health officials also said that while nearly 75 per cent of the Covid patients in the state who died during the second wave were non-vaccinated, 52 per cent Covid-related deaths during the third wave were linked to non-vaccination or partial vaccination.

Responding to a media query as to whether Goa had passed the third wave peak, Director of Health Services, Dr Ira Almeida said: "Yes, we can say that.

"We definitely know that the cases are now declining. Today we have 325 beds used in the whole state out and 367 are vacant. Out of 325 beds, beds without oxygen support are 216, with oxygen support are only 77. ICU beds used for Covid patients are 32 of which only five patients are on ventilators."

State Health Secretary Y.V.V.S. Rajshekhar said that Goa witnessed a peak on January 19, but added that since that day, the daily case count had shown a downward trend.

"On January 19, there were 3,936 positive cases reported in Goa with a positivity rate of 38.77 per cent. It has gradually come down. As of today (Tuesday) the number of cases is 910," Rajshekhar said.

On February 1, the administration tested 4,648 samples out of which 910 tested postive, with a positivity rate of 19.58 per cent. The state also witnessed six Covid deaths.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor