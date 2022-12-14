Guj govt sets up committee to probe cataract operations that left 8 blind

Gandhinagar/Amreli, Dec 14 Gujarat Health Minister Rishikesh Patel has set up a panel of seven doctors to hold an inquiry into failed cataract operations in the state's Amreli due to which seven to eight patients have lost their vision.

Inquiry committee members have already reached the Shantaba General Hospital in Amreli and have started recording statements of doctors, medical staff and of patients.

Committee members, Chetan Mehta, told media persons that a report with facts and suggestions will be submitted to the Health department.

Shantaba General Hospital Superintendent Dr R.N. Jitiya's defence is that expert doctors conducted cataract operations in the last week of November, and there was no mistake committed by them at the time of operation, but post-operation, patients must have failed to take enough precautions, because of which infections must have developed in their eyes causing vision issue.

Jitiya claims 11 patients had complained of irritation and pain in eyes. Those who had complained were either referred to Bhavnagar, Rajkot, or Ahmedabad government hospitals. Few of them have lost vision.

One of the victim, Labhuben Dhanani told media persons that post operation, when the bandage was removed the next day, she had lost vision, yet was sent home after drops were put. Later she was referred to Rajkot government hospital, where she had to undergo operation a second time, but now she has lost vision permanently.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor