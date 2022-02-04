Guj reports 6K Covid cases; 35 deaths

Gandhinagar, Feb 4 Gujarat on Friday reported 35 Covid deaths, taking the toll from the lethal virus to 10,614, officials said, adding the state also recorded 6,097 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Officials sounded concerned as in the last 17 days, the state has recorded 437 deaths.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad led the list of fresh infections with 2,025 Covid cases, followed by Vadodara 1,512, Rajkot 372, Surat 358, among others.

The overall caseload in the state stands at 11,91,634.

The state currently has 57,521 active cases of Covid-19.

A total of 12,105 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries till now to 11,23,499.

Meanwhile, 2,34,350 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, taking the total count in the state so far above 9.92 crore.

