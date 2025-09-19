Gujarat: Health camps launched in Bharuch under ‘Swasth Nari – Sashakt Parivar’ campaign

Ahmedabad, Sep 19 Marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Bharuch district administration in Gujarat has rolled out the “Swasth Nari – Sashakt Parivar” campaign with a series of health camps aimed at women’s well-being.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness about women’s health while providing free medical services. Camps set up across both urban and rural areas are offering check-ups for blood pressure, diabetes, and hemoglobin levels.

Pregnant women, adolescent girls, and women of all ages are also receiving nutritional guidance, health counseling, and essential medicines.

Beneficiaries such as Urmila Pandu and Dimpleben expressed gratitude for the services, noting the convenience and accessibility of the free care. “Such initiatives ensure that women from every section of society can focus on their health,” said one participant. Dr. Munira Shukla, Chief District Health Officer of Bharuch, said the campaign carries a strong social message: “A healthy woman means a strong family.” She added that the large-scale outreach reflects the administration’s commitment to preventive and inclusive healthcare.

Over the next 15 days, 3,848 health camps will be organized in Bharuch district, offering around 296 types of medical services. Of these, 320 will be special camps staffed by gynecologists, pediatricians, physicians, and other specialists.

These special camps are being organized in collaboration with Bharuch Medical College, Rajpipla Medical College, Sub-Divisional Hospital Jambusar, ESIC Hospital Ankleshwar, PMJAY empanelled hospitals, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Bharuch. The campaign has already witnessed enthusiastic participation, with hundreds of women availing themselves of diagnostic and treatment services on the very first day.

Meanwhile, recently, minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated what is being billed as the world’s largest Mega Blood Donation Camp at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The event, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad under the theme “Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0”, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday and the organisation’s 61st foundation day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor