Gurugram officials identify containment zones as Covid cases rise

Gurugram, Aug 18 The Gurugram district administration has identified nine areas of upscale societies and sectors and declared them as 'containment zones' in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases.

Tower 8 floor 8th to 10th of Sushant Estate Sector-52, DLF Phase-4, 4th to 6th floor Tarika Apartment Sector-43, H-No 13 to 18 H Block, South City-2, Sector-49, H-No 87 to 90 N Block, Mayfield Garden, Sector-51, 8th floor, D tower, JMD Garden Sector-33, C-80 to C-90, Near Vyapar Kendra, H-No 1015 to 1033 packet-3, Sector-21 and Floor 6, tower TG-2 Suncity and Sector-54 Gurugram are among the urban clusters that figure in the list.

The administration said that a team from the health department will go door-to-door in these areas for screening or thermal scanning of each resident. The civic body staff will ensure complete sensitization of the areas. "Gates/door of every household will be properly sanitised," said a government order.

Officials said no one can leave the areas till they remain designated as containment zones nor can anyone enter there. The administration has asked the Gurugram police to put up barricades and ensure police deployment as well.

For essential items like rations, dairy products and vegetables, a list of shops is being prepared for home delivery of these items.

"Once again we noticed Covid infection in upscale areas. People still need to take strict precautions. Do not hesitate in getting the vaccine and booster dose. A team from the health department will keep an eye on the areas from where more cases are coming in the containment zone," Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram, said.

Meanwhile, With 557 new cases emerging in Gurugram on Thursday, the district now has 1,588 active Covid cases. Of the 1,558 people currently infected, 68 are hospitalised while 1,520 are in home isolation.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 2,95,529 according to the official daily health bulletin.

