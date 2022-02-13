Haryana CM lays foundation of 500 bed ESIC Hospital at Manesar

Gurugram, Feb 13 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 500 bed Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital at IMT Manesar, Gurugram on Sunday.

Khattar said that once operational, health facilities will be available to the general public along with workers in the hospital and a nursing college will also be opened in Manesar.

"This 500-bed ESIC hospital will be built on a plot of about 8 acres at IMT Manesar. The construction of this hospital will cost more than Rs 500 crore, in which people will be given high-level facilities like emergency services, OPD, ICU, gynaecology and obstetrics, paediatrics, heart disease, cancer treatment, blood bank etc. Apart from the Gurugram district, the people of Rewari, Nuh and adjoining districts will also benefit from this hospital," Khattar said.

Khattar informed that more than 50 lakh workers are registered on Shram Shakti Portal in Haryana and 25 lakh people are registered in Labour Department and the cashless facility has been started for the employees. The facility of cashless treatment should also be available to the workers in the empanelled hospitals.

He said that this 500-bed ESIC hospital would be built in Manesar with the cooperation of the Central Government.

"To increase the health facilities across the state, provision has been made for setting up of 200 bed hospital in each district of Haryana. At present, there are 500 beds each in PGI Rohtak and Nalhad Medical College in Nuh and Badsa (Jhajjar) hospital has more than 600 beds," said Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who was also present on the occasion.

Yadav said, apart from Gurugram, ESI hospitals will also be set up at 5 other places.

"A 100 bed ESI hospital will be set up in Hisar and a technical team of the Union Ministry has inspected the area for opening of ESI hospitals in Rohtak, Sonipat, Karnal and Bahadurgarh," Yadav said.

Apart from this, tenders have been floated to open a 100-bed ESI hospital at Bawal, he added.

