Health boost for Delhi: 33 Arogya Mandirs and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras inaugurated

New Delhi, June 17 In a major boost to Delhi's healthcare infrastructure, a total of 33 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Health and Wellness Centers) and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras were inaugurated in the capital on Tuesday. The multiple healthcare centres that will give a new identity to city's healthcare landscape were inauguated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ministers in Delhi government as well as BJP Parliamentarians.

CM Rekha Gupta, speaking at the inauguration ceremony, said, "Today, under a special initiative envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, I had the opportunity to inaugurate an Arogya Mandir (Health and Wellness Center) here. Across Delhi, 33 Arogya Mandirs and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are being inaugurated simultaneously today. I would like to proudly inform the residents that our ministers, MPs, and MLAs are inaugurating these centres at multiple locations."

The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, equipped with modern health equipments, will provide a wide array of services and seek to serve as one-stop centre for all types of medical assistance.

Each centre will provide in-house testing facilities for 14 types of diagnostics, along with outsourced access to 79 additional tests. Moreover, national-level vaccination programs will now be available at these centres.

Apart from medical testing and vaccination, the centres will offer yoga sessions every Monday and Friday, family planning services, and pre-and post-natal care. These centres will operate daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be staffed by a medical officer, a nurse, a multipurpose worker, and a sanitation worker.

Earlier, Mohalla Clinics provided mainly doctor consultations, with most diagnostic tests outsourced and crucial services like immunization unavailable. The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will bring all these essential services under one roof.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, after inaugurating Arogya Mandir at a government school in Khajuri Khas, in Karawal Nagar constituency, stated, "The Aarogya Mandir is truly a 'Temple of Health', and its name is beautifully chosen. Today, history is being made in Delhi as 33 Aarogya Mandirs are being inaugurated simultaneously across the city. Our target is to open 1,139 Aarogya Mandirs in the next three months. In my Karawal Nagar constituency, five locations have already been identified. Our goal is to open at least two Aarogya Mandirs in every ward over the next three months. Work is already underway, and at least one location in each ward has been identified."

