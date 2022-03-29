Healthtech AI startup Qure.ai raises $40 mn

Mumbai, March 29 Healthtech AI platform Qure.ai (Qure) on Tuesday announced it has secured $40 million in a funding round led by Novo Holdings and HealthQuad, along with existing investor MassMutual Ventures.

Qure.ai offers advanced technology that reads and interprets medical images like X-rays, CTs, and Ultrasounds in less than a minute, making equitable and high-quality healthcare a reality across the globe.

Its AI solutions are US FDA-approved and evaluated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Qure.ai said it will use the new investment to extend and strengthen its global reach, especially in the US and Europe, and intensify product development for critical care and community diagnostics.

"We are committed to aiding healthcare professionals in diagnosing illnesses faster and with more detail and accuracy while automating most of the routine work," said Prashant Warier, CEO and Founder, Qure.ai.

Qure.ai's automated medical imaging tools can shorten the time to diagnosis while enabling physic to triage medical cases more effectively, especially in time-sensitive situations.

"Qure.ai is at the forefront of transforming diagnostics in both acute and chronic ailments, which is fully aligned with our mission of advancing high-quality and accessible healthcare using innovation and digitization," said Dr Amit Kakar, Senior Partner, Head of Novo Holdings Equity Asia.

Charles-Antoine Janssen, Chief Investment Officer, HealthQuad said that Qure.ai's world-class AI technologies adhere to the most stringent international standards, and have made high-quality, accessible care a reality.

