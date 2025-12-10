Heart Health Alert: 5 Early Symptoms to Spot Before a Heart Attack

Heart attacks have became common these days and it doesn't come with warning. But, many people don't know that before having attack out body gives us small signals that we ignore. According to health experts, the body already gives many signals before a heart attack. If these signals are recognized at the right time and help is sought in time, a person's life can be saved.

These signals are sometimes clear and sometimes vague, but if ignored, the consequences can be fatal. Let's find out how the body starts giving signals before a heart attack.

Difficulty While Breathing: If you are short of breath even while doing simple tasks like walking, climbing stairs or doing light work and this problem has started recently, then this may be a sign of a weak heart. When the heart cannot pump enough blood, not enough oxygen reaches the lungs and breathing becomes difficult. This is called 'dyspnea' and may be a symptom of heart failure or coronary artery disease.

Chest pain, pressure, or discomfort: This is the most common symptom of a heart attack. However, it is not always severe. Sometimes you may feel a heaviness, burning, or pressure in the chest. This discomfort can sometimes spread to the armpits, jaw, neck, or back. It may decrease with rest, but may increase with physical or mental stress. Never ignore this symptom.

Swelling of the legs or sudden weight gain: When the heart is weak, fluid accumulates in the body, causing swelling in the legs, ankles, and feet. You may also gain weight for no apparent reason within a few days. This is a sign of heart failure, because the heart is unable to pump blood properly from the body's organs.

Dizziness, fainting, or palpitations: Dizziness, lightheadedness, or sudden fainting for no apparent reason means that the brain is not getting enough blood. Similarly, a heartbeat that is too fast, too slow, or irregular is also a sign of a problem in the heart's electrical system. These symptoms may be related to "arrhythmia".

Unexplained weakness or fatigue: Feeling suddenly very tired without doing anything special, especially in women, can be a sign of a heart attack. This fatigue does not go away even after resting. This is because the heart muscle does not get enough blood and therefore does not get enough oxygen to the rest of the body. As a result, the person is constantly tired.