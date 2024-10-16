Himachal minister seeks Centre's support for healthcare facilities, women safety

Shimla/New Delhi, Oct 16 Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Wednesday called on Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi in New Delhi and sought the Central government’s support for various schemes, keeping in mind the interests of the hill state.

He urged Nadda to provide sufficient funds for expanding and strengthening healthcare facilities at the Dr Radha Krishnan Government Medical College at Hamirpur, the Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College at Nahan, the Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College at Chamba, and Dr Rajender Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda.

He also requested the central assistance for the purchase of modern medical equipment.

During his meeting with the Women and Child Development Minister, Shandil reaffirmed the state government's commitment to women's safety and said that provisions were being made for the installation of CCTV cameras and proper lighting in all major cities of the state to make the environment safer for the women. He requested sufficient funds for the installation of CCTV cameras.

Shandil said that the Solan Municipal Corporation has prepared a detailed project report and an estimate of Rs 2.10 crore for installing CCTV cameras, which has already been sent to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Furthermore, the state government was making arrangements to install CCTV cameras at various locations in the state, for which approximately Rs 30 to 40 crore were required. He also sought funds for projects like the Chief Minister Aadarsh Gram Sukh Ashray Parisar, Child Care Institutions, Vatsalya Yojana, Palna Yojana, and Shakti Nivas Yojana. He requested funds for the purchase of essential equipment, including smartphones, for the effective implementation of the SAKSHAM Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 Mission.

Both Union Health Minister Nadda and the Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi assured full support for various projects in Himachal Pradesh.

