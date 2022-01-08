Himachal shuts schools, colleges as Covid surges

Shimla, Jan 8 With the spike in coronavirus cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday shut all educational institutions, comprising the schools and colleges, both the government and the private, in the state till January 26.

Also the residential schools will be closed.

But the nursing institutions and medical colleges will be exempted. But they have to follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, an official statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor