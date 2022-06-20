HK to distribute more Covid RAT kits

Hong Kong, June 20 The Hong Kong government said that it will distribute around 180,000 additional sets of Covid-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the virus in sewage samples.

The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected persons, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for Covid-19 via its online platform.

On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 1,161 new confirmed locally transmitted infections and 115 imported cases, official data showed.

