How Can Parents Naturally Improve Their Child’s Eye Vision at Home?

In today’s lifestyle, screen time has become an unavoidable part of the daily routine. Many people spend hours working on laptops or desktops, and even after work, they continue using mobile phones or watching television. Children also experience similar exposure because of online classes and increased recreational screen usage. This continuous strain is affecting their eyesight, leading to early vision problems and the need for spectacles at a young age. In several cases, the power of their lenses also increases rapidly. To maintain healthy eyesight and control the increase in eye power, simple eye exercises can be very effective when practiced regularly.

To gain maximum benefit, these exercises should be performed in fresh air and preferably where natural sunlight is available.

Five Eye Exercises:

Blinking Exercise: Close your eyes tightly and then open them. Do this 10 times and repeat for 5 rounds. Palming: Rub your palms together to generate warmth and gently place them over your eyes. Repeat 3–4 times. Eye Rotation: Without moving the neck, slowly rotate the eyes right to left and left to right, five times each. Thumb Focus (Side Movement): Extend your arm, focus on your thumb, and move it left and right five times. Thumb Focus (Up-Down Movement): Move the same thumb up and down five times, keeping your eyes focused on it.

Practicing these exercises regularly helps relax the eye muscles and improves blood circulation around the eyes. It also reduces dryness, strain, and discomfort caused by continuous screen exposure. These techniques are simple, require no special equipment, and can easily be included in a child’s daily routine. While exercises can help slow or prevent the increase in eye power, it is equally important to manage screen time and take breaks in between device usage. Balanced diet, outdoor play, and adequate sleep also contribute to better eye health. With consistent practice and mindful habits, children can maintain healthier vision over time.