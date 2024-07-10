How to Decrease Cholesterol Naturally, Add These Top Food Items to Your Diet

Cholesterol can be a frightening term for many individuals due to its association with an increased risk of heart attacks. This waxy substance, when accumulated in the body, can obstruct blood vessels, impeding proper blood flow. While cholesterol plays vital roles in hormone release, metabolism, and bile acid production, excessive bad cholesterol can lead to health issues. There are two types of cholesterol: good and bad. Good cholesterol is beneficial, while bad cholesterol can be harmful, causing various diseases when elevated.

How to decrease cholesterol?

While medications are an option for lowering high cholesterol levels, dietary adjustments can also be effective. Here are some foods to incorporate into your diet:

Mixed nuts: Regular consumption of mixed nuts, rich in unsaturated fat, fiber, and plant sterols, can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

Fresh fruits: Including apples, oranges, grapefruits, and bananas in your diet can assist in managing cholesterol due to their low saturated fat content, high fiber content, and antioxidant properties.

Cereal Biscuits: Buckwheat biscuits, high in fiber, and avocado, rich in monounsaturated fat, are beneficial for reducing bad cholesterol levels.

Greek yogurt with berries: Greek yogurt, containing probiotics, supports heart health. Berries like blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries are rich in antioxidants and fiber, aiding in cholesterol control.

Popcorn: Low in saturated fat and calories, air-popped popcorn can be a cholesterol-friendly snack option for those with high cholesterol levels.