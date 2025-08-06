How to Naturally Boost Vitamin B12 Without Supplements

Having sufficient nutrients in the body is essential for staying healthy. Among these nutrients, one of the most important is Vitamin B12. This vitamin plays a crucial role in DNA synthesis, the production of red blood cells, and the proper functioning of the nervous system. If its deficiency is not identified in time, it can lead to serious health problems such as weakness, neurological disorders, memory loss, and numbness in the hands and feet. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain an adequate level of Vitamin B12. Many people rely on non-vegetarian foods or supplements to meet this need, but there are also some natural ways to overcome the deficiency.

Yogurt

Including probiotic yogurt in your diet is beneficial for increasing Vitamin B12 without supplements. Yogurt containing Lactobacillus strains boosts the number of good bacteria in the body. These bacteria help produce Vitamin B12 and improve digestive health, thereby naturally enhancing the availability of this vitamin in the body.

Fermented Foods

For vegetarians, fermented foods like idlis, dosas, dhoklas, or homemade yogurt are useful. These foods promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria and improve nutrient absorption. Regular consumption of such foods can help tackle Vitamin B12 deficiency.

Also Read: Drinking coffee at night may raise impulsivity in women: Study

Dairy Products

Milk, yogurt, paneer, and cheese are naturally rich sources of Vitamin B12. Including them in your regular diet provides the body with a sufficient supply of this vitamin. In particular, drinking milk daily or consuming paneer can be highly beneficial.

Fortified Foods

To compensate for Vitamin B12 deficiency, fortified cereals, soy milk, or almond milk can also be consumed. These products have added Vitamin B12, making them an excellent choice, especially for vegetarians.

Keep Your Digestive System Healthy

For proper absorption of this vitamin, a healthy digestive system is essential. To maintain it, include enough fiber in your diet, avoid junk food, drink buttermilk, and take triphala at night. A strong digestive system helps the body utilize Vitamin B12 effectively.

Note: This article is intended only for general informational purposes. It is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor for more details. Lokmat Times does not take responsibility for the accuracy, reliability, or effectiveness of the information provided in this article.